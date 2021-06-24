NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uncubed Studios, the creative video content agency powering employer branded talent initiatives for the likes of Peloton, Anheuser-Busch, and NBCU, is helping talent marketing teams restock their ranks while solving long term remote hiring challenges with the debut of a new video offering. The Refresh & Repurpose video offering (R&R) supports talent teams tasked with navigating a new challenge in their existing talent marketing tactics: long term remote and/or hybrid work.
When video assets become outdated or made irrelevant, Uncubed Studios works to keep employers culturally relevant in the eyes of prospective candidates by refreshing any video asset that meets the following criteria:
1. A talking head in front of a blank screen
2. A video that revolves around office perks. Most notably, your "cold brew on tap."
3. A video that focuses on the life of an employee (or one that can play one on TV) who "absolutely loves waking up every single day to commute to 'the best company in the entire world.'"
"The goal here is to help employers better understand and communicate what elements of their culture actually keep employees engaged. The reality is, there's a lot of great stories, but it can be a challenge to source them internally, which is where partnering with an external agency rooted in talent recruiting like ours can be incredibly rewarding," explains Uncubed Studios Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Tarek Pertew.
The pending wave of two-week notices arriving in HR departments' inboxes, otherwise known as "The Great Resignation" across the internet, have employers scrambling to find stability within their ranks. But one thing is certain once hiring rates stabilize and the majority of employers find their way to a set workplace policy: candidates are ready for a brand new take on working hours. And they're expecting professionally created, engaging employer branded videos driven by authentic stories to help guide their decisions.
How critical is adding videos to your careers page, social channels, and talent recruitment campaigns if you're an employer? According to LinkedIn, video is shared 20X more often than any other type of content on their platform. A Careerbuilder survey discovered job postings that included a video have a 34% greater application rate compared to those without. And since you'll likely want candidates to stick around and explore all that you have to offer, you should know humans spend 2.6X more time on pages with video than those without them, according to Wistia.
Though companies are driven to create exceptional experiences for customers and build product hype through traditional marketing and brand awareness, it's how employers treat talent that holds the title of most valuable player.
At a time where today's talent can negotiate so much more than salary (like whether they actually have to commute to an office or not to be productive), an updated video sets the tone for a positive candidate experience, saving recruiting teams time and expenses they'd normally waste on redundant conversations.
ABOUT UNCUBED STUDIOS
Launched in 2016, Uncubed Studios is a full-service creative agency with a client list representing the most influential employers on earth along with the high growth tech companies.
The team that brings the work of Uncubed Studios to life is made up of award-winning experts in cinematography, journalism, production, recruitment, employee engagement, employer branding and more.
Uncubed Studios is part of the Uncubed Group, which also includes Mediabistro, the leading talent & professional community in the media sector, and Finalist, the curated sourcing platform for early professional tech talent.
