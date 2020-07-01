WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Annual Drive-In at Union Market returns as a DC summer "must-do" in time for 4th of July weekend festivities. The series of three movies throughout July will welcome the city with this socially distant experience and district-wide activations.
On Friday, July 3 -- film buffs can drive up to Union Market (1305 5th Street NE) to screen some of their favorite movies projected larger-than-life onto the market wall. (All movies are shown with closed captioning.)
While enjoying iconic films under the stars, D.C.'s cinephiles and retro fanatics can munch and sip on theater-quality delectables from a selection of Union Market vendors.
2020 Union Market Drive-In Schedule
- July 3 @ 8:30pm: Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
- July 17 @ 8:30pm: Space Jam (1996)
- July 24 @ 8:30pm: Lion King (2019)
Location:
Union Market Parking Lot
1309 5th Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Each movie showing costs $20 per car and tickets can be purchased here. Additional COVID-19 safety and social distancing measures will be implemented:
- Unlike previous years, this is strictly a drive-in series and picnic viewing is not permitted.
- Movie audio will be transmitted through an FM transmitter on the radio.
- Moviegoers must remain in their cars during the entire film period.
- Moviegoers will receive flyers upon check-in with information about the Drive-In, including food ordering procedures, restroom procedures, and other important information.
- Only one person per household in each car can pick up food orders from Union Market vendors.
- Guests will be allowed to use the restroom and using the text alert system provided upon ticket purchase.
In addition to the Drive-In, Union Market District will celebrate the holiday weekend on The Rooftop at Union Market, which will be open with extended hours and a special 4th of July BBQ pop-up. Join the festivities and enjoy DC's finest burgers, brats, draft cocktails and catch the neighborhood fireworks.
The Rooftop at Union Market Extended Hours
- Friday 2pm – 9pm
- Saturday 12pm-10pm
- Sunday 12pm-6pm
Other Union Market District Promotions Include:
- Takorean has launched their family meal kits. Kits can be purchased through Takorean's online store, either cooked or raw, for $54 that serves 4-6 people.
- Laoban Dumplings is giving away free BAGGU Tote Bags all weekend long (Thursday-Sunday) for all customers who spend over $50.
Please visit www.unionmarketdc.com for more information regarding specific take-out menus, pick-up, delivery, and online shopping options from individual businesses. Union Market District will operate under the guidance from government officials and in accordance with public health guidelines. View our COVID-19 community updates for the well-being of our guests.
About the Union Market District:
The Union Market District is a place where businesses of all sizes launch, scale and innovate; a place for creative minds and businesses to connect, thrive, discover and make D.C. their own. Located a short walk from the United States Capitol and NoMa/Gallaudet Metro station, the Union Market District is a 45-acre historic urban development where, at its core, sits the acclaimed food market, Union Market. Since opening in September 2012, Union Market has created its own thriving international community now averaging nearly 3 million visitors annually. With Michelin-recognized restaurants and retail concepts from both coasts, the District has hosted more than 500 pop-ups and events, attracting new concepts from YouTube Space to online retail powerhouse Everlane. A contemporary Latin American market, La Cosecha, opened in the District in September 2019 on 4th Street. For more information about the Union Market District, please visit www.unionmarketdc.com or follow @UnionMarketDC on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
About EDENS:
EDENS is a retail real estate owner, operator and developer of a nationally leading portfolio of 125 places. Our purpose is to enrich community through human engagement. We know that when people come together, they feel a part of something bigger than themselves and prosperity follows— economically, socially, culturally and soulfully. EDENS has 250 employees across offices in key markets including Washington, D.C., Boston, Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Houston and Denver. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com or follow @WeAreEDENS.