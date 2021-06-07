LINCOLN, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are many instances that an individual endures. In J Kenzy's newly released book, "Excursions of the Mind 2: Stories Take Flight," she illustrates numerous short stories that will walk readers through historical periods of time that will spark old memories of one's past.
Throughout the collection, each page takes readers on a mental trip that is read like listening to music and hearing all the words to a song. She captures all kinds of thoughts and feelings that can resonate with many readers. She beautifully crafts her passion for poetry in every story that is being told. "Excursions of the Mind 2" covers a variety of different subjects from history to religion. There is a poem dedicated to something that can be related to or remembered by.
"One day, I found myself with nothing to do," said Kenzy. "I decided to go to the personal bookshelf to find something to read. The book I found was 'what to do with yourself, when you don't know what to do with yourself.' This ignited the commitment of writing ten minutes per day, which led to my book."
Ultimately, "Excursions of the Mind 2" will further encourage readers to explore more of their own minds and life. Readers will see Kenzy's love for multiple topics that are exquisitely crafted throughout the book.
"Excursions of the Mind 2: Stories Take Flight"
By J Kenzy
ISBN: 978-1-7283-4890-2 (softcover); 978-1-7283-4891-9 (electronic)
Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Joanne Kenzy is a freelance writer with roots in perhaps one of the smallest towns in America. Her writing reflects thoughts from America's Heartland. Excursions of the Mind expresses her love of global history as well as her love of God and country. The enticing poetic short stories will further encourage the reader to explore more on their own. Kenzy is honesty driven and is always reaching for the soul. This book is guaranteed to warm the cockles of your heart. To learn more, please visit https://www.excursionsofthemind2.com/.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Grace Connor
480-998-2600
gconnor(at)lavidge(dot)com
SOURCE J Kenzy