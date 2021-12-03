MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JoynD, offering a "total lifestyle change" for users to search businesses, and businesses to "take control" of their messaging & advertising.
Bringing Business and People Together
JoynD, a unique new mobile app designed for, direct business-to-consumer communication as an alternative to user-controlled review sites, offers a virtual glimpse into what's happening right now any place anytime
JoynD gives business owners complete control over Content, Photos and Instant Advertising to Customers
FOR BUSINESSES: TAKE BACK CONTROL OF YOUR ADVERTISING VIA INSTANT LIVE MESSAGING AND ATTRACT CUSTOMERS!
The developers of JoynD, business owners themselves, sought a straightforward objective: provide businesses with a direct, and best of all, accurate form of communication to potential customers—all in real time.
FOR USERS: INSTANT SEARCHING — DOWN THE STREET OR AROUND THE WORLD!
JoynD lets app users know what's going on around them, whether they are traveling or in their own neighborhood. Users simply "favorite" their local hangouts or businesses to receive notifications the moment a business adds breaking news to their listing, like a bar or restaurant announcing happy hour or music happening now.
A built-in, instant messaging feature
JoynD is completely free for customer use as soon as you download.
Businesses can take advantage of a special launch offer and receive all of JoynD's features for free for the first month, and then pay just a flat rate of $20 per month after that, and can cancel at any time.
Please visit the JoynD website at joyndapp.com or download JoynD directly from the Apple Store - Link or Google Play Store - Link or head to joyndapp.com.
For any questions or interview requests, please contact JoynD Founder Lacey Arevalo at +1 (650) 804-3373 or Lacey@joyndapp.com or Co-Founder Leon Draper at Draper@joyndapp.com.
Media Contact
Leon Draper, JoynD, INc, 650-804-3373, joynd@joyndapp.com
SOURCE JoynD, INc