Denominational advertising campaign from United Methodist Communications reminds us that local churches don't take a break from serving and ministering to communities.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer may be vacation time, but the denominational advertising campaign from United Methodist Communications reminds us that local churches don't take a break from serving and ministering to communities. The ads are expanding to additional outlets while encouraging people to join The United Methodist Church in engaging in a season of togetherness. The ads will run this week through June 19th.
"It has been noted that churches typically see a decline in summer attendance," shared Poonam Patodia, Chief Marketing Officer for United Methodist Communications. "Though local church programs may look a bit different in the summer, we want to establish awareness about and interest in The United Methodist Church during the summertime and beyond. Personal invitations and local church outreach can build upon these ads."
This season sees a new slate of advertisements rolling out to engage people on TikTok and Snapchat. The eye-catching and fun videos aim to draw people in visually via the apps and then physically to their local United Methodist church location. The ads serve as invitations to discover a community where people connect to God and with each other and where faith impacts lives and helps to create a joy-filled outlook on life.
"I am very excited about these TikTok and Snapchat ads as the energy is wonderful and the music fits so well," exclaimed Dr. Michelle Maldonado, Director of Seeker Advertising and Communications. "They feel very authentic to the platforms … I believe that this authenticity will allow the ads to feel more relevant to and resonate well with users of these apps."
Building off of the spring campaign, the messaging will once again use digital display and video, including social media, websites, search engines, advanced television and billboards, collectively targeting adults ages 18 to 49 in 30 top markets representing key national and Hispanic communities. Each ad directs people to one of two limited-time landing pages at UMC.org/Together and UMC.org/Juntos to begin their relationship with The United Methodist Church.
"We want to equip all of the denomination's local churches to use these ads in their communities through their communications channels and relationships. The resource tools website ResourceUMC.org/Together provides access to the previously created ads and the new TikTok and Snapchat videos," said Jennifer Rodia, UMCom's Chief Communications Officer. "United Methodist Communications also provides content and tools to support individuals no matter where they are in their journey of faith and in their relationship with and role in The United Methodist Church."
Every year United Methodist Communications implements a series of ad campaigns. Each generates awareness of The United Methodist Church among spiritual seekers, those not affiliated with a church who may be looking for community with others. They serve as an invitation to connect with a local United Methodist church to experience what it offers individuals whether they choose to participate in person or online.
