NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Methodist Communications will celebrate Social Media Day on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 with free learning opportunities throughout the day, featuring a special live learning session Q&A at 12pm CT – all at Facebook.com/UMCom.
United Methodist Communications (UMCom) seeks to equip churches with tools to effectively minister daily via social media platforms. Some of the ways the agency helps local churches are through providing social graphics, how-to-articles, social media training, grants and marketing assistance.
Additionally, the agency shares the messages and stories of the church and the Gospel through daily postings across multiple platforms, offering articles, inspiration, Bible verses and more. With more than 1.6 million followers, United Methodist Communications' social media channels reach and engage nearly 90 million people inside and outside the church, create community and share messages of God's love.
The immense power of social media is undeniable. As of 2021, the number of people using social media is over 3.96 billion worldwide – that's more than 50 percent of the world.
"Social media has revolutionized the way we interact with one another, redefining our communication, interaction, and behavior. This is true for the church as well," said Poonam Patodia, Chief Marketing Officer. "Social media is more than just being social, it's ministry – and Social Media Day is a good time to celebrate how it can help churches reach out beyond their surrounding communities."
UMCom has created a vast array of training and resources through informational articles, videos, Q&A, podcasts, and more. The following is just a small sampling of what's available:
- Live Learning Session: Social Media Day Q&A - Pre-registration is available online with question submissions accepted in advance
- Social Media Marketing for the Local Church
- Facebook Groups for Churches
- Social Media: Your Virtual Front Door
- Language Options: Resources in Korean, Spanish, French and Portuguese
- Social Graphics: free and shareable images
Social media resources, along with a complete listing of planned activities, are available at http://www.umcom.org/socialmediaday.
United Methodist Communications is using the power of social media to share inspiring content, provide opportunities for dialogue and increase awareness of The United Methodist Church and our beliefs—and is resourcing local churches to do the same. To support the work of communication ministry in observance of Social Media Day, please visit resourceUMC.org/GiveUMCom.
