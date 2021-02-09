WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2021 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin beginning on February 11, at noon EST. The production limit for this product is 327,440.
Struck in 99.9% silver at the West Point Mint, the coin's obverse (heads) features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman's iconic full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "2021."
The coin's reverse (tails) displays former Chief Engraver John Mercanti's rendition of a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon and arrows in the left. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "1 OZ. FINE SILVER – ONE DOLLAR."
Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a blue velvet, satin-lined presentation case accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity. The coin is priced at $73. To sign up for REMIND ME alerts, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2021-one-ounce-silver-proof-coin-21EA.html (product code 21EA). Orders will be limited to 99 per household for the first 24 hours of sales.
To mark the 35th Anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program, the Mint will release American Eagle Silver Coins featuring an exciting new reverse design in mid-2021. Check the 2021 Product Schedule at https://catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2021 for the on-sale date when available.
To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint's sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have, but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.
About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of Feb. 11, 2021, at noon EST.
