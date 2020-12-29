Unity Concert Series and Hard Rock Cafe Presents DJ Snoopadelic, Jordin Sparks, Estelle, Grandmaster Flash and More for 'Together We Vibe' - a Free 9-Hour Live-Stream New Year's Eve Benefit

The Together We Vibe New Year's Eve Benefit Concert, presented by the Hard Rock Cafe and Unity Concert Series, is the national virtual celebration to watch this New Year's Eve. Ring in midnight in each time zone with a different celebrity headliner during nine continuous hours of non-stop hip hop, funk, soul, rock and pop music.