Universal Pictures And Dreamworks Animation's The Croods: A New Age Announce Partnership With Feeding America® To Help Provide One Million Meals To Families In Need This Holiday Season

Universal will donate and help generate funds for Feeding America via three integrated online platforms: Twitter, the Feeding America website and Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Universal will make a donation for every time fans use the hashtag #CroodsCare on Twitter, and will also match funds donated directly to the Feeding America website using the "Croods Care" landing page.* Fans can also contribute via a "Virtual Fruit Drive" on Animal Crossing: New Horizons Each piece of virtual fruit that users donate on "Croods Cove" island will translate into real meals for families in need.* *Limits apply