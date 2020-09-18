University of Minho Partners With Bosch Car Multimedia S.A. and SIMIO to Host Webinar on Automatic Generation of Simulation Models

Representatives of The University of Minho in collaboration with Bosch Car Multimedia S.A. will host a free webinar discussing the automatic generation of simulation models, replicating production lines using the SIMIO API, and its application in a variety of industries on October 1st, 2020.