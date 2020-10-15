COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNK^6's new track, "Billionaire Like Kanye West," smashes 10 million views on TikTok after his DJ Symphony (RZA Wu-Tang Clan's Official DJ) interview, where his song was featured as "Guaranteed Fire!" This hot track is also picking up steam at radio debuting on 50 stations globally, including Christian radio according to iPluggers and AirPlay Access websites.
UNK^6 is joined by 10-time Grammy® winner, Joel Kibble (Take 6), singing the chorus on a track by multi-platinum producer Mantra (BeatsByMantra).
"Iconic people often have art created about them," UNK^6 said. "In the 2000's era, there is a trend to write songs after famous people, including other musicians."
According to Billboard magazine, Taylor Swift charted her song, "Tim McGraw," at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #6 on Hot Country. Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart with "Moves Like Jagger." Charlie Puth featuring Meghan Trainor hit #21 on the Hot 100 chart with "Marvin Gaye." Billboard's Independent Album chart had Qveen Herby's "Busta Rhymes" at #37. Rapper Mac Miller peaked at #75 on the Hot 100 chart and at #47 on Billboard's U.S. Digital Song Sales chart about another 2020 Presidential candidate, "Donald Trump," .
UNK^6 said it was originally written as a bravado piece like Calloway sung, "I Want To Be Rich,"or "I Want To Be A Billionaire," by Travie McCoy featuring Bruno Mars. "Like Kanye West" was added to celebrate him becoming a billionaire.
After the George Floyd movement started, some lyrics were changed to respond to the crisis, which Christian radio seems to be picking up on.
"Kanye will love it hitting #1," UNK^6 said. "Why? Because it will reinforce he's a billionaire every time people hear it!"
UNK^6 is congratulating West on winning four Billboard Music Awards (#BBMAs)!
Available at Orchard https://orcd.co/billionkanye. Radio stations can use iPluggers or AirPlay Access to air it.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.