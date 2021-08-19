Guests aboard the Disney Wish will unlock the ship’s hidden magic during Disney Uncharted Adventure, a first-of-its-kind interactive experience. Using innovative technology like augmented reality and physical effects, Disney Uncharted Adventure will take classic Disney storytelling into an all-new realm of immersive family fun as guests embark on a multidimensional voyage into the worlds of Moana, Tiana, Peter Pan, Nemo and more. (Disney)