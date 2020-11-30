Germhub_Logo.jpg

Germhub - Bringing the Community Together Safely

 By Germhub, LLC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Germhub, LLC is excited to announce it has started the beta testing phase in final preparation for launch of their new mobile app.

Upcoming Germhub App Begins Beta Testing

Germhub™ is a free community-based app designed to inform the public of the safety and cleanliness protocols practiced by businesses or events. It will aid in the prevention of spreading illness-causing germs, infectious diseases, and viruses such as Covid-19. Germhub™ helps users find the appropriate places to patronize based on their individual health risk concerns or beliefs.

Germhub™ provides a way to determine the safety protocols and cleanliness guidelines practiced or required by a particular business or event. Users can set filters for searches by selecting desired protocols practiced, rate and review businesses or events, choose favorites, follow other users, and like and share reviews. Users can "check-in" at each stop to keep a private log of the places they have been for contact tracing of potential exposure. Protocols will be updated regularly, driven by the user rating and review system. Businesses or events can reply to user reviews and post comments or messages, including announcing updates to their protocols.

______________________________________________________________________________

To view the introductory Germhub™ video, Ctrl + click YouTube link:                    

https://youtu.be/9fS9CvieA5s

Germhub™ name and logos are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Germhub, LLC. ©2020. All Rights Reserved. Patent Pending.

For all inquiries, send email to Amy Schulz at:   info@thegermhub.com       

For more information and to join the "Waiting List", visit:   www.thegermhub.com    

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.