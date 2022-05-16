Upstate Fiber Networks (UFN), an Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Company (OTTC) subsidiary, announced significant progress in its construction of fiber to the home in communities throughout the Finger Lakes region.
PHELPS, N.Y., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upstate Fiber Networks (UFN), an Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Company (OTTC) subsidiary, announced significant progress in its construction of fiber to the home in communities throughout the Finger Lakes region.
- Construction in Waterloo is now complete and service is available to 2,100 homes.
- Construction in Seneca Falls is almost complete and service will be available to 3,000 homes.
- In Geneva, 48 miles of fiber are under construction and 2,600 homes can currently sign up for service. Construction to a total of 4,000 homes will be complete this summer.
- In Newark, 45 miles of fiber are under construction and 3,000 homes can currently sign up for service. By the end of summer we will be able to service a total of 3,800 homes.
- Construction in Shortsville/Manchester will begin soon. 16 miles of fiber will bring service to more than 1,400 homes.
Construction is planned later this year in the following communities:
- Canandaigua – 5,400 homes will be passed over 63 miles of construction.
- Palmyra – 2,260 homes will be passed over 33 miles of construction.
- Macedon – 800 homes will be passed over 15 miles of construction.
"Gigabit Fiber delivers the absolute fastest speeds and best connections," commented Paul Griswold, President of OTTC & Upstate Fiber Networks. "We've seen how important that is to families that are working, schooling, and connecting with others virtually right now. We're excited to bring this option to more of our communities."
Upstate Fiber Networks continues to evaluate new areas in which to expand. To check availability of UFN serviceable areas and areas soon to be in service, visit http://www.upstatefibernetworks.com and click the 'Check Availability' button. Residents of these areas should complete the online form even if they're not currently eligible for service since the company may use the data to help determine future build areas.
What is Fiber Internet? Fiber Internet offers symmetrical speeds, meaning that both download and upload are equally fast. The connectivity challenges that people experience with using video conferencing associated with telecommuting, online learning, and telemedicine have emphasized the importance of fast upload speeds. Upstate Fiber Networks offers the fastest residential Internet speeds available, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). For businesses, Upstate Fiber Networks can customize speeds beyond Gigabit capability if necessary.
ABOUT OTTC and UFN
Founded in 1920, the Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies (OTTC) is a five-generation, family-led business that has continually innovate to deliver state-of-the-art communication technology for more than a century. Today, OTTC and its subsidiaries, including Upstate Fiber Networks, is the largest independently owned telephone Company in New York State. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.upstatefibernetworks.com.
