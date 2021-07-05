KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humphreys County may be most known as the home of Loretta Lynn, but these days tourists are flocking to the county seat, Waverly, for an entirely different reason: paint. Lots and lots of colorful paint.
Deep within a grove of oak and cedar trees on the edge of town, cinderblock walls rise from the earth. Only, these aren't just any old walls; these are rotating canvases adorned with original creations by world-class artists from across the country—these monoliths comprise the Walls Art Park.
The seed of an idea
The Walls Art Park in Waverly is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Kansas Klein, a frequent flier whose far-flung travels inspired him to bring art to his own community. It was also, in part prompted by a train.
"This train that runs through our town is covered in amazing graffiti art, and I've always wondered what these artists could be capable of if they weren't trespassing of vandalizing," he says. "How much better could their art be in a place that's legal and free to explore what they do?"
The Walls Art Park first opened in 2018 with 14 walls scattered among three wooded acres; a year later, Klein added two acres, which allowed for even more walls once trees were cleared and trails added. Today, the park spans 80 paintable surfaces, and Klein has plans to expand into the adjoining 10 acres with camping areas and other forms of three-dimensional art like sculptures and wood carving.
The artists hold paint jams three times a year as a way to cycle talent through the park and constantly keep things fresh, while also providing the local community with more access to the arts.
The park has already gained serious street cred in the graffiti world with painting one of its coveted surfaces somewhat of a badge of honor. In its first three years alone, Walls Art Park had original pieces by artists from Ecuador, Chicago, Ohio, North Carolina, Austin, Los Angeles, Florida and all corners of Tennessee, among other destinations.
"The fact that Walls Art Park is adding urban art to a more conservative, rural community is incredible," Nashville-based muralist Tara Aversa (@tmamurals) says. "It's giving artists a chance to have creative freedom while hosting paint jams that bring the graffiti and painting communities together in this magical place—it's an outdoor art gallery in the woods, and that alone is unlike anything I've ever seen."
How to visit Walls Art Park
The Walls Art Park is open and free to all seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and regularly posts completed murals and upcoming events on its Instagram and Facebook accounts. Those who want to see the murals being created can attend any of the annual paint jams, which are held in March, June and September each year. Artists interested in being a part of an upcoming paint jam can submit examples of past work via the Walls Art Park's website.
