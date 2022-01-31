SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It was an impressive premiere night for the annual Urban One Honors: "Soundtrack of Black America" presented by T-Mobile. The show, which aired on TV One and CLEO TV on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, surpassed last year's premiere by double-digits among L+3 P25-54 and W25-54 and P2+ delivery (+52%/+31%/+20%). The Monday night premiere brought in 677,000 P2+ unique viewers across the TV One and CLEO TV telecasts. The 52 percent increase in TV One ratings exceeded estimates for the network as the ceremony landed in the top 10 programs on ad-supported cable in its time-period among P25-54 Black audiences (excluding sports).
Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the pre-recorded special programming paid tribute to music legends spanning generations and genres. Beloved icons in the world of music came together to give trailblazers their flowers for a night centered on the Black music experience.
This year's honorees included:
- Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis – Lifetime Achievement Award
- Timbaland – Music Innovation Award
- Gamble and Huff – Living Legends
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Inspiration Impact Award
- Jennifer Hudson – Entertainment Icon Award
TV and radio personality, Eva Marcille, hosted the ceremony's backstage access, which featured exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews. Viewers journeyed through the Soundtrack of Black America with show-opener H.E.R., a special set by D-Nice, along with performances by Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard.
Urban One Honors was created by legendary Urban One, Inc. founder, Cathy Hughes, and first debuted in 2019 to pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture. This year's ratings success is a particularly special feat given the virtual adaptation of the ceremony. For the second year in a row, TV One took extra precaution to produce the awards by pre-taping the show, limiting the amount of time artists were on stage and eliminating the live audience. The network's commitment to the safety and health of its staff, talent, vendors and partners remains a priority.
ABOUT TV ONE NETWORKS
TV One Networks is the hub of black culture and entertainment with a broad offering of original programming and classic series, serving diverse audiences for both TV One and CLEO TV. Launched in January 2004, TV One currently serves 49 million households and CLEO TV, launched in January 2019, is the sister network available in 44 million households. Each network has a unique audience that serves viewers with fan favorites from TV One such as Life Therapy, Unsung, Uncensored, Fatal Attraction, ATL Homicide, When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, Don't Waste Your Pretty and Urban One Honors. While CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color, delivers content that uplifts and inspires today's modern-day woman. Viewers of CLEO TV can expect award-winning content from both original and acquired series including Culture Kitchen, Living by Design, New Soul Kitchen, Just Eats with Chef JJ, It's Me, Julissa, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix and All Things Adrienne House to Home. Both networks are solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, http://www.urban1.com , the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company.
Media Contact
Brittany Bell Surratt, TV One, 240-495-2752, bbell@tvone.tv
SOURCE TV One