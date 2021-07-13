HARRISON, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, announced the launch of the MX-790, a programmable, handheld remote designed to control IR devices throughout your home.
With other technology companies dealing with inventory, URC continues to innovate around its Complete Control system with the launch of the MX-790. This programmable, handheld remote can directly control every IR device in your home – TV, A/V components, cable, satellite boxes and more. It is ideal for use in home theaters, kitchens or bedrooms.
The MX-790 features a brilliant 2" color LCD screen able to display up to 48 devices. When used with a compatible Complete Control base stations, like the MRF-350 and MRF-260, the MX-790 controls integrated A/V components through walls and cabinet doors, or even from outside. There is no need to point the remote control at the components or even be in the same room.
Advanced benefits of this new touch screen include:
- Ergonomically designed handheld remote with brilliant 2" color LCD screen
- Displays up to six buttons per screen
- Delivers single-room, one-way control of IR devices
- Operates on standard AA alkaline batteries
- MX-790i features 433 MHz frequency for international and highly-populated markets
"URC continues to innovate around our legendary Complete Control line to offer dealers and end-users with a variety of control choices," said Mr. Chang K. Park, URC CEO. "Our goal is to deliver residential and commercial products that elevate expectations for premium performance design and integration."
A live software update is planned for Complete Control surrounding the launch of the MX-790. Part of this live update includes the addition of password protection. This step provides greater security and support to our certified dealers and their end-users.
URC Total Control® is the flagship automation and control system in the URC portfolio. Complete Control delivers reliable, entry level entertainment control via handheld remote or mobile app. Complete Control products are sold through certified URC dealers and authorized distributors.
URC will be showcasing this new remote, as well as its complete product line at CEDIA (https://cediaexpo.com/) in early September. The custom electronics premier trade show brings together manufacturers, installers and media leaders for an annual view to the industry's future. Visit URC's booth (#3612) at CEDIA for more information regarding this innovation and the rest of the portfolio.
