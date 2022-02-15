SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps and The College of William & Mary are excited to announce the launch of a new STEM & SCRIM summer camp dedicated to the rapidly growing world of esports. Through the W&M Academic & Applied Esports Program — held on the William & Mary campus in Williamsburg, Va. — campers will develop competitive gaming skills while exploring valuable topics like coding, leadership and healthy gaming habits.
With US Sports Camps' youth enrichment expertise, William & Mary has built a fun and exciting camp that offers rising eighth-grade and high school students a taste of the university's distinguished esports program. Under the directorship of Dr. Michele King — who is a professor, ludologist (one who studies games) and representative for the Electronic Gaming Federation — the university has emerged as a leader in the field. King will run the camp this summer, bringing with her a passion for student development and empowerment."
"William & Mary is excited to extend its partnership with US Sports into the digital realm," says Dr. King, "US Sports' commitment to youth enrichment for the past 47 years provides a foundation of safety, growth, and success while kicking off William & Mary's inaugural STEM & SCRIM summer camp."
"We are proud to introduce teen gamers to the esports of William & Mary," says Charlie Freund, Partnership Director for Youth Enrichment Brands at US Sports Camps. "The college has embraced this new media and entertainment industry in full force. Dr. King brings the topics and experts to this camp that will not just make better gamers, but better people.
Each day includes a gaming session in the campus's Esports Training & Research Center and seminars with W&M faculty and industry professionals. Hosted July 18-22 and July 25-29, the camp provides attendees a chance to immerse themselves in this rapidly growing field and learn about every aspect of esports, from communication to conflict resolution.
Registration for 2022 esports camps is open now! Interested players, coaches and parents can visit the US Sports Camps website for more information.
