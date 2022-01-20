PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the U.S. the VR/AR category had a very successful 2021 holiday period and with new products on the horizon from industry leaders, as well as excitement for the potential of the metaverse, the future looks bright. According to The NPD Group, sales of VR/AR hardware and accessories during the five-week holiday period from the week of Thanksgiving through Christmas (Nov. 21, 2021 – Dec. 25, 2021) more than doubled in unit and dollar sales, up 180% and 153%, respectively, versus the prior year.
Based on NPD's Weekly Retail Tracking Service data, growth was slightly lower for full year 2021, up 163% in unit sales and 137% in revenue compared to the previous year.
"This year's holiday gains come as consumers continue to look for unique entertainment experiences and also likely benefitted from challenges consumers faced in securing popular gaming consoles," said Ben Arnold, executive director and technology industry analyst for NPD. "That said, as new devices become available, and the consumer base has an opportunity to grow, we expect positive momentum in the year ahead – starting with 32% revenue growth in the first half. The Metaverse, VR/AR, and smart glasses will be areas to watch in 2022."
About The NPD Group, Inc.
NPD is a global market information company offering data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients understand today's retail landscape and prepare for the future. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.
Media Contact
Megan Scott, The NPD Group, 516.625.7516, megan.scott@npd.com
SOURCE The NPD Group