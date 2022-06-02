The charity turns to THD to increase engagement and build more valuable relationships with mid-level donors
LINCOLN, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson Habib Denison (THD), a Moore company, announced today that they have been selected by USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, as their agency of record for mid-level engagement concierge services.
THD will be responsible for providing strategy, pipeline development and personal outreach to cultivate, steward and engage mid-level donors. THD will leverage their best-in-class data-driven analytic solutions as well as their in-house Donor Ambassadors to accelerate growth and increase the lifetime value of USA for UNHCR's mid-level donors.
"We are thrilled to be working with USA for UNHCR and are passionate about their mission and the work they do in support of refugees and displaced people," said Chad Lucier, vice president, donor advancement. "At this moment in time, when so much is at stake, we look forward to building long-term, loyal donor relationships that take USA for UNHCR's fundraising efforts to the next level."
"Every day we turn on the news and see the impact UNHCR is making in the lives of so many," said Linda Williams, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at THD. "Our team's master storytelling along with our best-in-class data and analytics will help USA for UNHCR raise more money to support their important mission."
To learn more about THD and the services they provide to help nonprofits grow, visit THDinc.com.
About USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency
USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, protects refugees and empowers them with hope and opportunity. Supporting UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – and its partners, we provide lifesaving essentials including shelter, water, food, safety and protection. Around the world, we help refugees survive, recover and build a better future. Established by concerned American citizens, USA for UNHCR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
About THD
THD is a social impact agency committed to helping nonprofits grow through long-term, brand-loyal donor relationships. Bringing together its core competencies in strategy, data, analytics, marketing and creative, THD develops and executes insight-driven multichannel strategies to advance the mission of meaningful causes that serve our communities, our nation and our world. The company is headquartered in Lincoln, Mass., with clients across the U.S. and Canada.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,700 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
