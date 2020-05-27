WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding reliable and official government information can be a challenge, especially if you don't know where to start. USAGov works as a guide to federal government resources that can help you answer questions, work through personal and professional issues, or simply find more information.
USAGov is available through:
- Our website - Visit USA.gov to navigate through a variety of government information, organized by topic area. You can browse through different topics or search for specific terms or agencies directly in the search bar. Join the millions of annual visitors to find important websites, agency contact information, state-level content, and infographics.
- Social media channels - Explore our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts for real-time, shareable posts. These platforms allow followers to ask questions, track conversations around hashtags, and connect with other official government accounts.
- Email - Another way to stay in touch with us is by subscribing to our emails. Enter your email to receive updates around topics like consumer issues, housing information, and benefits right to your inbox.
Whatever your questions may be, let USAGov help you answer them.
USAGov is the official guide to the government. Our mission is to make it easier for everyone to find and understand the government services and information they need—anytime, anywhere, any way they want.