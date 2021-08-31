NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.14 bn is expected in the stock images market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the stock images market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the increased evolution of business models and the surging growth of the e-commerce market are some other factors anticipated to drive the market's growth in the forthcoming years. However, increasing concerns regarding theft and misuse of visual content will limit the market's growth.
Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Stock Images Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
- Application
- Editorial
- Commercial
Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The stock images market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the stock images market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Stock Images Market size
- Stock Images Market trends
- Stock Images Market industry analysis
Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist stock images market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the stock images market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the stock images market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock images market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Editorial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market segmentation by Image source
- Macrostock
- Microstock
Market segmentation by License model
- RM
- RF
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Depositphotos Inc.
- Dreamstime.com LLC
- Envato Pty Ltd.
- Getty Images Inc.
- Inmagine Group
- PIXTA Inc.
- Pond5 Inc.
- Shutterstock Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
