NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market size in Latin America is expected to increase by USD 119.39 billion between 2021 and 2026. According to Technavio, the market will observe a YOY growth of 42.96% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 40.53% during the forecast period.
The online on-demand home services market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors in the market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Eliptica Networks S.A.S, Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services, GHE FRANCHISING LTDA, GRUPO ALIADAMX SA, Hogaru Inc., Laser Facility Management, Maid in Brazil, Prophylaxis, Sies Salud, and WS MARIDO DE as some of the major market participants.
Although the benefits of online on-demand home services, rising internet penetration, and increasing influence of digital media will offer immense growth opportunities, the high competition among vendors, reliability of vendors, and the lack of a standard pricing model will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
The global online on-demand home services market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Homecare and Design
- Repair and Maintenance
- HW and B
- Others
The homecare and design segment accounts for the largest share of the market. Changes in consumer lifestyles and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers in Latin America are driving the growth of the segment.
- Platform
- Mobile Application
- Online Website
The market growth in the mobile application segment will be significant over the forecast period. The high adoption of smartphones and the availability of the internet are fueling the growth of the segment.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand home services market report covers the following areas:
- Online On-demand Home Services Market size
- Online On-demand Home Services Market trends
- Online On-demand Home Services Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online on-demand home services market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online on-demand home services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand home services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online on-demand home services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online on-demand home services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors
Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 40.53%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 119.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
42.96
Regional analysis
APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe
Performing market contribution
Latin America at 100%
Key consumer countries
Latin America
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Eliptica Networks S.A.S, Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services, GHE FRANCHISING LTDA, GRUPO ALIADAMX SA, Hogaru Inc., Laser Facility Management, Maid in Brazil, Prophylaxis, Sies Salud, and WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialized Consumer Services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
- Exhibit 06: Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Latin American market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
- 5.3 Homecare and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 17: Homecare and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Homecare and design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Repair and Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 19: Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 HW and B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 21: HW and B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: HW and B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Service
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Platform
- 6.3 Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Mobile application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online website - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Online website - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Online website - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Platform
7 Customer Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Eliptica Networks S.A.S
- Exhibit 40: Eliptica Networks S.A.S - Overview
- Exhibit 41: Eliptica Networks S.A.S - Product and service
- Exhibit 42: Eliptica Networks S.A.S - Key offerings
- 10.4 Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services
- Exhibit 43: Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services - Key offerings
- 10.5 GHE FRANCHISING LTDA
- Exhibit 46: GHE FRANCHISING LTDA - Overview
- Exhibit 47: GHE FRANCHISING LTDA - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: GHE FRANCHISING LTDA - Key offerings
- 10.6 GRUPO ALIADAMX SA
- Exhibit 49: GRUPO ALIADAMX SA - Overview
- Exhibit 50: GRUPO ALIADAMX SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: GRUPO ALIADAMX SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hogaru Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Hogaru Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Hogaru Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Hogaru Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Laser Facility Management
- Exhibit 55: Laser Facility Management - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Laser Facility Management - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Laser Facility Management - Key offerings
- 10.9 Maid in Brazil
- Exhibit 58: Maid in Brazil - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Maid in Brazil - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Maid in Brazil - Key offerings
- 10.10 Prophylaxis
- Exhibit 61: Prophylaxis - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Prophylaxis - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Prophylaxis - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sies Salud
- Exhibit 64: Sies Salud - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Sies Salud - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Sies Salud - Key offerings
- 10.12 WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL
- Exhibit 67: WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL - Overview
- Exhibit 68: WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 71: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 73: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 74: List of abbreviations
