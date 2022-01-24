NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the event tickets market will be driven by the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets. The growing importance of completing registrations and ticketing processes before going to any event has encouraged users to adopt mobile apps for ticket booking.

Find out essential insights into other growth-inducing factors, View Our Free Sample

Parent Market Analysis

The global event tickets market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market. Technavio's market research report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the growth of the event tickets market during the forecast period.

Event Tickets Market Highlights:

  • Growth potential (2020-2025): USD 14.98 billion
  • CAGR: Accelerating at 6%
  • Year-over-year growth: 2.77%

Looking for further highlights related to the event tickets market? Read a Sample Report Free of Cost

Event Tickets Market: Major regions and key countries:

  • North America (US)
  • Europe (UK and Germany)
  • APAC (China and Japan)
  • MEA
  • South America

Event Tickets Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AXS Group LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC are some of the key vendors operating in the event tickets market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - The company offers tickets for National Hockey League games, National Basket Ball Association games and other events.
  • AXS Group LLC - The company offers tickets for sporting events like boxing matches, musical events and family shows, namely lectures and seminars.
  • Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd - The company offers tickets for latest movies like Godzilla vs Kong in various theatres, sporting events like Call of Duty Mobile Tournament and other occasions.

Technavio offers a comprehensive list of more than 20 vendors in the market. To explore some of these vendors, View a Free Sample

Event Tickets Market: Segmentation

  • Source: By source, the event tickets market has been classified into primary and secondary segments. The primary segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Primary tickets can be sold through online and offline platforms by event organizers through their own platforms and by third-party service providers. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of professional events, such as exhibitions, live music events, and sports events.
  • Event type: By event type, the event tickets market has been classified into sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and others. The sporting events segment holds the major share of the global event tickets market, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the rising popularity of sports events such as football, cricket, rugby, and tennis, as well as other indoor games like snooker, basketball, and table tennis.
  • Geography: By geography, the events tickets market has been classified into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the event tickets market in North America. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America. The high popularity of sports events and music festivals will drive the event tickets market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Find out which segments dominate the event tickets market. Download a Free Sample Now

Event Tickets Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the event tickets market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

We also offer USD 1000 worth FREE customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Related Reports

Event Tickets Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 14.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.77

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AXS Group LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-14-98-billion-growth-in-the-event-tickets-market-by-2025--36-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301465815.html

SOURCE Technavio

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.