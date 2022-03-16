NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global magazine publishing market size is expected to increase by USD 3.43 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 0.90% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, YOY growth rates, and market behavior through 2025. The report also offers accurate predictions on all foreseeable market scenarios, customer behavior, and the overall market landscape.
Find out more about the report coverage. Download a Free Sample Now
The increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets will be crucial in driving the growth of the global magazine publishing market. In addition, the adoption of interactive advertisements in print magazines will offer immense growth opportunities to market players. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Magazine Publishing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Digital
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
The print segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. However, with the increasing number of magazine publishers shifting toward the publishing of digital magazines, the segment will observe a decline in terms of growth during the forecast period. Besides, the market is witnessing the entry of new players with innovative digital magazines. Moreover, the decreasing circulation of print magazines is making it difficult for players in the print segment to remain profitable.
By geography, the market will observe significant growth opportunities in APAC. About 50% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from this region. China and Japan are the key markets for magazine publishing in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US, Germany, and the Russian Federation will also emerge as major markets for magazine publishing during the forecast period.
Magazine Publishing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The magazine publishing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition among magazine publishers will hamper the market growth.
Some of the major vendors of the magazine publishing market include Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Conde Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the magazine publishing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The report also covers the following areas:
- Magazine Publishing Market size
- Magazine Publishing Market trends
- Magazine Publishing Market industry analysis
Magazine Publishing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist magazine publishing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the magazine publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the magazine publishing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of magazine publishing market vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Related Reports:
Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Magazine Publishing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.90
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and Russian Federation
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Conde Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Print - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
- Bloomberg LP
- British Broadcasting Corp.
- Conde Nast
- Forbes Media LLC
- Gannett Co. Inc.
- Hearst Communications Inc.
- Meredith Corp.
- Schibsted ASA
- The New York Times Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-3-43-bn-growth-in-magazine-publishing-market--significant-opportunities-in-print-segment--technavio-301503818.html
SOURCE Technavio