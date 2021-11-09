NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Background Music Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the background music market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 368.59 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The demand for BGM in retail sector and the growing use of BGM in public spaces are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as low margins for BGM vendors will challenge market growth.
Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market growth by purchasing our full report.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample Report
The background music market report is segmented by end-user (hospitality, retail, commercial buildings, public infrastructure, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and Italy are the key markets for background music in Europe.
Read Our Free Sample for highlights on major revenue-generating segments and regions in the background music market.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Almotech Media Solutions
- Imagesound Group
- Mood Media Corp.
- NSM Music
- PlayNetwork Inc.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.
Related Reports:
Global Online Streaming Services Market - Global online streaming services market is segmented by type (online video streaming and online music streaming) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Stock Music Market - Global stock music market is segmented by license model (RF and RM) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Background Music Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 368.59 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.52
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound Group, Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, and SOUNDMACHINE.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-368-59-mn-growth-in-background-music-market--europe-to-occupy-44-global-market-share--technavio-301418597.html
SOURCE Technavio