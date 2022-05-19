Online directories have been around since roughly the turn-of-the-century and many have either disappeared or become irrelevant. USDirectory.com recently completed a massive facelift in its product offering to businesses & consumers and, on this basis, has officially rebounded from COVID-19 with significant growth in sales in 2021 and Q1 of 2022.
MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USDirectory.com has officially rebounded from the COVID-induced slump which befell the entire digital advertising industry for brick-and-mortar SMB's in the United States. Annual growth in sales, as per number of individual business accounts opened, increased 23% in 2021 when compared with 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered quite a few businesses across the United States with closures peaking in Q2 of 2020 and reaching nearly 200,000 moreabout:blank [[1]] for that year than in any previous year.
As for many businesses across the US, 2020 was a difficult year for USDirectory.com but it became clear to small & medium business owners that they needed to make changes to the way that they do business so that they could survive mandated closures and fewer in-store customers. The solution for many businesses was to expand their digital presence, invest in digital marketing, and begin offering delivery services. It was on this basis that USDirectory.com expanded its direct sales efforts as well as fully self-provisioned sales of our digital advertising platform and expanded partner services.
To accompany these new customers, USDirectory.com has begun offering a variety of new features for businesses to track their marketing efforts, receive hot leads and maintain customer lists, sync their pages with their social media accounts, and customize their landing pages. Out with the old, and in with the new. Businesses have clearly appreciated the exposure that a Top 50 online business listing generates along with a suite of marketing tools.
The first quarter of 2022 has shown even better results for USDirectory.com with a 76% increase in sales vs. Q4/2021. As more SMB's in the US adjust to the post-COVID digital world, the future appears promising for USDirectory.com as well as for its customers.
[1] Numbers compiled by the Federal Reserve Board.
