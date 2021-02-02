NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USIM is now working with VISIT PHILADELPHIA, the private, non-profit organization that promotes leisure travel to the five-county Philadelphia region (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties). Following a multi-agency review led by Ark Advisors, VISIT PHILADELPHIA has chosen USIM to oversee media planning and purchasing efforts for the tourism board.
"USIM is eager to partner with VISIT PHILADELPHIA and help them navigate their media efforts during these trying times. We are working hard to help VISIT PHILADELPHIA plan the region's recovery, drive visitation, grow tourism revenue and remind the modern-day traveler that a trip to Philadelphia is a fun and rewarding choice once travel resumes," said USIM's President –Eastern Region, Russell Zingale.
About USIM
USIM is the fastest-growing independent media agency providing best-in-class integrated media solutions. Every day and with every challenge, USIM Practices the Art of Human Sense™ – blending cutting edge research and technology with ingenuity, human insight, and creativity, delivered in a seamless experience for its clients and agency partners. USIM is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 17 offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit theusim.com.
About VISIT PHILADELPHIA
VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region's official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia's image, drive visitation and boost the economy.
On Greater Philadelphia's official visitor website and blog, visitphilly.com and uwishunu.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages. Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the sites effective trip-planning tools. Along with Visit Philly's social media channels, the online platforms communicate directly with consumers. Travelers can also call and stop into the Independence Visitor Center for additional information and tickets. 6th & Market Streets, (800) 537-7676
