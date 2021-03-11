NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) today launched the USTOA Bucket List Travel Bracket Sweepstakes for consumers to vote on the most inspiring experiences in destinations around the globe. Participants will be entered to win a vacation for two, valued up to $10,000, to the destination that champions the bracket with a USTOA tour operator member.
US residents ages 21 or older can enter the USTOA Bucket List Travel Bracket Sweepstakes at https://ustoa.com/bucket-list-sweepstakes by voting on 64 featured travel experiences among 32 match-ups that span nearly 40 destinations across six continents. A new round of voting starts every Monday and Thursday through March 31, culminating in a champion bucket list travel experience named on April 1.
Consumers can cast votes once per day as the brackets advance. Every vote is an entry to win a trip for two to the bracket champion destination with a USTOA tour operator member of their choice. The vacation prize value is up to $10,000.
"USTOA is launching this bracket challenge as a fun and engaging way to inspire consumers to start vacation planning again," said Terry Dale, president and CEO of USTOA. "The bucket list worthy experiences featured in the bracket are merely a sampling of the exhaustive collection of travel, adventure, and cultural experiences that our 142 different tour operator brands offer to a wide variety of destinations across all seven continents."
The sweepstakes opens today for the first round of voting which closes at 11:59pm ET on Sunday, March 14, as the brackets advance to a new round of 32 destination travel experiences across 16 match-ups. Winning destination experiences advance every Monday and Thursday until the final two destination experiences are revealed on March 29. The destination experience that champions the bracket will be unveiled on April 1, and the grand prize entry winner will be selected on April 5, 2021.
Representing nearly $19 billion in revenue, the member companies of U.S. Tour Operators Association provide tours, packages and custom arrangements that allow 9.8 million travelers annually unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences across the entire globe. Each member company has met the travel industry's highest standards, including participation in the USTOA's Travelers Assistance Program, which protects consumer payments up to $1 million if the company goes out of business. As a voice for the tour operator industry for more than 40 years, USTOA also provides education and assistance for consumers and travel agents.
