NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tour operators of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) offer itineraries to destinations around the world, including the top five countries from the United Nations' annual World Happiness Report for 2021.
Each year, happiness is measured by the United Nations through a complex process, integrating metrics such as social support, life expectancy, income per capita, and more. In 2021, the top five countries were Finland in first place, followed by Iceland in second place, then Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
"Our tour operator members always make travelers smile, by handling all the logistics, ensuring peace of mind through trip protection and guaranteed accommodations, while offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences that travelers might not find on their own," said Terry Dale, president and CEO of USTOA.
Here is a sampling of itineraries for clients who want to visit the top five happiness countries with some of the most smile-inducing operators around.
1. Finland - The Northern Lights of Finland with Collette takes travelers on a hunt for the elusive North Lights in Finland, with a culture and history tour of Helsinki, three nights in rugged Lapland, a reindeer safari, and dog sledding. Accommodations include stays in a glass igloo in the wilderness and a Finnish log cabin. Departures are available between November 2021 and March 2022 for seven nights, starting at $3,199 per person.
2. Iceland - Iceland Escape: Golden Circle & Whale Watching with Great Value Vacations is a four-night trip that includes whale watching at sea, a full day tour of the beautiful Golden Circle, and an excursion to the renowned Fontana Baths to bathe in mineral-rich geothermal waters. Departures are available throughout 2021 and 2022 starting at $1,388 per person.
3. Denmark - Denmark Self-Drive: Copenhagen, Roskilde, Odense & Arhus with Goway Travel is perfect for independent travelers who want to travel at their own pace on an eight-day self-drive tour. The itinerary takes guests through Copenhagen's museums, the zoo in Odense, and Europe's Capital of Culture, Arhus. Departures are available throughout 2021 and 2022 starting at $1,307 per person.
4. Switzerland – The Best of Switzerland with Globus is a vacation out of a storybook, with fresh Alpine air, Swiss chocolates, chalet-dotted hillsides, and lush green farmland. Guests will enjoy an eight-day trip beginning and ending in Zürich with stops at Lake Como, Lake Geneva, and more. Departures are available to book between 2021 – 2023 starting at $2,699 per person.
5. Netherlands - Grand tour of the Netherlands with Audley Travel explores the Netherlands for ten days with bicycle tours, visits to the famous windmills, a sunset canal cruise through Amsterdam, and a pottery class at Delftware pottery. Departures are available throughout 2021 and 2022 starting at $5,455 per person.
Find all itineraries offered by USTOA tour operators at https://ustoa.travelstride.com.
