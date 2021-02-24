BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UVC Lightforce®, a leader in ultraviolet light sanitization systems, is excited to announce its upcoming feature on a national cable television show, part of a series produced by How2Media Productions.
Selected to appear on "World's Greatest!...", UVC Lightforce will be included in a thirty-minute episode highlighting companies, products, places and people that make a significant difference in the way we live.
To show viewers why UVC Lightforce was selected as best in its category, How2Media sent a film crew to document production of the germ-eliminating units at its Bloomington, IN, facility in December 2020, and explain the science behind the technology as well as the company's values.
"The mission of the company is to produce high-quality, economical, UV-C disinfection devices," said Dr. Tom Hrisomalos, Partner, UVC Lightforce and Infectious Disease Specialist at IU Health - Southern Indiana Physicians. "We started the company to solve a problem. We were concerned about nosocomial infection in the healthcare setting and the lack of affordable UV-C disinfection technologies."
You can watch UVC Lightforce on "World's Greatest!..." Episode 298, airing March 1 and March 15 at 6:00 am ET and 6:00 am PT. To find your local cable channel listing, please visit: http://www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com/schedule-instructions/.
About World's Greatest TV Show
World's Greatest TV Show is a National Television Series that brings people, places and companies into the spotlight. Brought to you by the award-winning researchers and producers at How2Media Productions in Boynton Beach, Florida, World's Greatest is currently in its 14th season and continues to surprise audiences with quality "edutainment" that entertains while it educates. For more information, please visit: http://www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com.
About UVC Lightforce
Since 2016, UVC Lightforce® has been changing the game in mobile germicidal sanitation. Though originally intended for hospitals and longer-term care facilities, UVC Lightforce devices can also be used in commercial offices, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, schools, daycare centers and senior care facilities. Our units have been rigorously tested and agency certified to meet the environmental surface cleaning requirements and demands of the applications outlined above. Every unit is proudly built and shipped from our Bloomington, Indiana manufacturing facility. To learn more, visit: https://www.uvclightforce.com/.
