MIAMI, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V-me Media has joined the #YoMeQuedoEnCasa campaign to help curb the expansion of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The campaign was started in Italy making its way through other countries in Europe via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Numerous celebrities from sports and entertainment have joined the initiative.
V-me Media, home to Vme TV, Vme Kids and Primo TV is providing key information through tips and news to the U.S. Hispanic audience through on air, digital and social media. Michael Fernández V-me Media's VP of Marketing added: "We are all part of the same community and its important during these times to make sure that our audience understands that they too can play a role in getting through this."
Working in collaboration with HITN TV through its Vida y Salud family of services and with the support of renowned health expert Dr. Aliza, HITN-TV airs daily newscasts dedicated to informing and educating families about the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus en Tiempo Real, in collaboration with the Health Channel, includes five one-minute daily reports, in English and Spanish, with the latest updates on COVID-19.
Guillermo Sierra HITN-TV's Head of Television and Digital Services added: "The most useful and practical thing that we can do as media is to invite our audience to stay at home, while we offer entertaining and educational programming to keep all families informed, connected, and distracted in these difficult times of uncertainty and fear caused by the spread of the coronavirus."
About V-me Media
V-me Media Inc. is a family of three television networks; including Vme TV, Vme Kids and Primo TV, which provide quality programming for Hispanic families. Vme Media selects programming which is engaging, empowering, educational and entertaining with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions and children's content specially adapted for the U.S. Hispanic market. To learn more about Vme Media and their networks, visit www.vmetv.com, or www.vmekids.com or www.primotv.com.
About HITN-TV
HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit.www.hitn.org.
Media Contact:
Michael Fernandez
mfernandez@vmetv.com
786-924-8330