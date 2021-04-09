NOVI, Mich., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V1 Sports, creators of state-of-the-art video sports performance analysis technology, proudly announces a partnership with 17 Tournaments, organizers of expertly-run youth baseball (17 Baseball) and softball (17 Softball) tournaments across the country. V1 will contribute educational, creative and instructional content for 17 Tournament's active audience of coaches, players and parents that advances their training knowledge and helps make the game more engaging and fun.
V1 Baseball will also be the sponsor of 17 Baseball's upcoming Memorial Day Classic tournament, May 28 – 30. The three-game guarantee event, played at the state-of-the-art Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky, Ohio, is open to traveling teams in age categories from 8U (eight-and-under) to 16U (16-and-under). Expert staff from V1 Baseball will be on-hand all three days, hosting an in-person activation that lets athletes, coaches and parents demo the V1 Baseball app and other V1 technology geared to enhance and accelerate athlete training.
"17 Tournaments is at the cutting edge of organizing and hosting meticulously-run youth baseball and softball tournaments that ensure every detail goes off without a hitch. Because of that trusted reputation, they have built a large and loyal community of baseball and softball teams and families who rely on their quality and consistency," says V1 Sports CEO Bryan Finnerty. "We're excited to share our athlete training and coaching knowledge with the 17 Tournaments community and advance the dialogue on getting the most out of the athletes' performance and overall enjoyment of the game."
The free to download V1 Baseball mobile app empowers baseball and softball athletes to improve their personal baseball skills by capturing and reviewing their techniques with detailed baseball hitting, fielding or pitching analysis and easy-to-use and responsive playback tools.
The V1 Pro software, mobile apps and the V1 Pressure Mat enable coaches and academy owners to outfit their training facilities with the most responsive, feedback-driven technology on the market. Coaches and provide personalized voice-over video lessons to their athletes using the V1 Pro platform.
"17 Tournaments is proud to partner with V1 Sports," says Eric McCafferty, 17 Tournaments National Sales Manager. "Their expertise in video analysis will provide great value to our teams, players and families."
17 Tournaments commits to only running tournaments at safe, clean, and well-maintained sports complexes that can provide an outstanding experience for players and guests alike. The company's core mission is to provide tournaments at which teams know exactly what to expect: good umpires, on-time schedules, quality fields and facilities, great customer service and good, fun competition.
17 Baseball's professional staff has run more than 300 tournaments during the past 10 years and is constantly running tournaments throughout the spring, summer and fall. Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi (Vicksburg, MS) and Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center are the "home" locations for tournaments, but 17 Tournaments also operates tournaments in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio.
"17 Baseball has the perfect audience to benefit from V1's technical experience, athlete-improvement technology and fun approach to making playing the sport a more satisfying and fun pursuit. It's going to be awesome growing our audience and helping 17 Baseball families maximize their experiences," Finnerty adds.
The V1 Baseball mobile app is now available in the iOS App Store with optimized video capture and coaching for all baseball and softball skill sets. Athletes can flip the camera orientation to accommodate right- or left-handed swings and videos can easily be shared on social media or via email. App users can easily manage, search and locate their videos, sorting them by folder and tagging swing videos by direction of contact and view angle and pitching videos by type and view angle.
Athletes who upgrade to V1 Baseball Plus (an ad-free, in-app annual subscription) may access V1 Baseball's extensive HD model library, compare two hitting/pitching videos in slow motion and frame-by-frame, overlay two videos for more precise comparison, delete multiple videos at one time and create custom folders. V1 Baseball Plus users receive priority in-app support from V1's US-based support team and exclusive benefits from the company's partners, who are among the hottest brands in baseball.
Athletes can download the V1 Baseball app in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more visit https://v1sports.com/athletes/v1-baseball-app/.
Baseball and softball coaches interested in starting a 30-day free trial of V1 Pro can visit https://v1sports.com/coaches/v1-pro-baseball/
Learn more about 17 Tournaments at https://17tournaments.com.
About V1 Sports
V1 Sports is the leader in video analysis software and mobile apps, revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes improve. Founded in 1995, V1 Sports offers tools to capture, review, and analyze athletic movement and is the pioneer in delivering seamless voice-over video lessons with integrated telestration. With more than 10,000 coaches and 3 million athletes, V1 Sports has become the preferred video analysis solution for the most respected coaches, instructors, athletes, and training facilities around the world. Visit https://v1sports.com/. Follow V1 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @v1sports.
