NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City cult AOR heroes VALENTINE have released their new single, "Heart of the City" as a precursor to their upcoming Demos From the Attic collection, which is scheduled for the end of July through 20th Century Music / Vanity Music Group.
Recorded in the early 90's and intended to be included on the follow up to their Giant Records debut, the single, along with a plethora of other demos were stored away, seemingly forever until 20th Century kept approaching them about "any released material they may have." Persistence pays off. Both guitarist, Adam Holland and bassist, Gerard Zappa suddenly remembered that they actually did have unreleased demos stored away in attics.
Adam Holland states "We all feel very good about it. It turns out we found gems instead of skeletons! We are proud of all of the many chapters of this band's life as both Valentine and Open Skyz. This is Valentine's second album if it would have come out in the 80s. It would have been an awesome sophomore album and it's pretty cool to listen to these now. The whole process has been a lot of fun."
To supplement the single the band has also released a lyric video for the track which can be found here.
"Heart of the City" can be purchased from iTunes and streamed on Spotify.
Adam Holland has a podcast called Band Forever which can be found right here. In the first episode he, along with Valentine – and Steve Augeri Band - bandmates Craig Pullman and Gerard Zappa recall the days of Valentine from before the band was even thought of through to the eventual highs and lows of their career.
Guests on Band Forever thus far include:
- Gerard Zappa and Craig Pullman of Valentine
- Joey Cassata of Zo2 and Zrock
- Keith Douglass of Tora Tora
- Reggie Wu of Heaven's Edge
- Michael Staertow of Lou Gramm / Slaughter
- Rob Hoffman of In The Pink and manager of Extreme and Ratt
Media Contact
Dave Tedder, VALENTINE, 702.333.1309, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE VALENTINE