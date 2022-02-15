ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweets for your sweet? HablaCuba.com invites its customers to be more practical and ditch the sweets for a top-up with extra benefits. Nothing says "I love you more" like a bulky mobile recharge sent from miles away. Starting February 14 until February 19, mobile recharges sent to Cuba get extra benefits, as follows:
500 CUP - 5 GB all networks, 5 GB LTE, 50 min, 50 SMS
650 CUP - 5GB all networks, 5 GB LTE, 50 min, 50 SMS
750 CUP - 5 GB all networks, 5 GB LTE, 50 min, 50 SMS
1000 CUP - 10 GB all networks, 10 GB LTE, 100 min, 100 SMS
1125 CUP - 10 GB all networks, 10 GB LTE, 100 min, 100 SMS
1250 CUP - 10 GB all networks, 10 GB LTE, 100 min, 100 SMS
These Cubacel recharges offer Cubans the possibility to stay connected the old-fashioned ways, that is by calling, but also using the social networks. At the same time, they can use the data to navigate and be aware of the entire national and international context, which is so important these days.
The promo is valid for top ups between 500-1250 CUP. These bonuses are valid for 30 days, counted from receipt of the top-up, whereas the main amount of the recharge maintains the 330 days validity period.
Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:
From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.
Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.
The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.
All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.
