BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced it is extending its partnership with Iterable, the cross-channel platform that powers unified and memorable customer experiences. Iterable will now resell Everest, the email success platform from Validity, broadening the partnership ecosystem and driving synergies amongst Validity and Iterable customers. This collaboration further equips Iterable customers with a unified view, expertise, and next-level data to better analyze and optimize their email marketing programs.
Everest is a fully integrated email success platform providing crucial email marketing insights and deliverability guidance so marketers can reach more people, increase engagement, and improve the overall effectiveness of their email programs.
"We're so excited to strengthen our existing partnership with Iterable to bring their customers the critical email insights and analytics they so desperately need in order to be successful in an increasingly competitive digital marketing landscape," said Brian Winters, Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at Validity. "With this partnership Iterable can now provide Everest to their customers to ensure they have a better understanding of their email deliverability and overall program performance."
"As one of many customers implementing both Validity and Iterable solutions, it's encouraging to see them renew and strengthen their relationship from our perspective," said Kendall Boyd, Vice President of Marketing at NCSOFT. "Validity and Iterable's offerings provide huge value for our marketing team, and the combined power of their actionable insights helps us drive customer engagement and overall success."
"Marketers everywhere rely on accurate, trustworthy email data to determine the performance of their ongoing campaigns," said Seth Charles, Director, Deliverability and Compliance at Iterable. "The digital marketing landscape and privacy regulations are constantly changing, so it's imperative we provide our customers with the best-in-class and most up-to-date tools they need to gauge the success of their email marketing efforts. This partnership with Validity has allowed us to do that, and now we can offer even more vital information via the Everest platform."
ABOUT ITERABLE
Iterable is a cross-channel platform that powers unified customer experiences and empowers marketers to create, optimize and measure every interaction taking place throughout the customer journey. With Iterable, brands create individualized marketing touchpoints that earn engagement, solidify trust and galvanize loyal consumer-brand relationships. Visit iterable.com to see why innovative brands like these choose Iterable to power their world-class customer experiences throughout the entire lifecycle.
ABOUT VALIDITY
For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. Validity's flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Everest, and GridBuddy Connect – are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
