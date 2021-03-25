COLUMBIA, Md., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. along with the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS) announce the winners of the 2021 Parklet Design Competition. As the first partnership competition with AIAS, members were invited to share their designs and renderings to provide a creative solution to the parklet challenge.
For the competition, students had to design a parklet — a sidewalk extension that provides more space and amenities for people using the street. In addition to their submissions, contestants had to follow and tag the AIAS National Office and Vectorworks on Instagram for consideration.
"It was great to see such a variety of designs showcasing how to repurpose public space in unique ways, I'm always impressed by the creativity and innovative thinking of our members," said AIAS President Erin Conti.
Here are the winners of the 2021 Parklet Design Competition:
First place awarded $500: Michael Zima of Illinois Institute of Technology.
Second place awarded $250: Maria Fernanda of University of Maryland.
Third place awarded $100: Nicole Bass and Hamees Gabr of City College of New York.
"This was our first time partnering with AIAS for a competition, and it was a great opportunity to see the unique, creative submissions," said Vectorworks Marketing Programs Director Alice Lowy. "We always enjoy giving students the chance to show off their design skills so they can be recognized for their talent."
Students who wish to showcase their design skills on an international scale are encouraged to submit either new or old projects to the Vectorworks Design Scholarship for a chance to win up to $10,000 USD. Submissions are due March 31.
About the AIAS
The American Institute of Architecture Students is a non-profit, student-run organization dedicated to programs, information and resources on issues critical to architecture and the experience of education. For more information, visit aias.org.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Creating intuitive software since 1985, we've become the preeminent software built to manage the entire design process. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Newbury and London, England and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
###
Media Contact
Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, kprice@vectorworks.net
SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.