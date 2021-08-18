COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. proudly announces Chief Human Resources Officer Tania Salgado-Nealous, PHR, SHRM-CP was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Human Resources Executive of the Year Category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®.
The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program, open to all individuals and organizations worldwide. The 2021 IBAs received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries in 63 different nations and territories. This year's competition featured a number of categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The various and creative employee engagement efforts Salgado-Nealous has implemented in her 14-year career at Vectorworks have helped to make employee's lives better not only at the office, but also at home. Since 2019, Salgado-Nealous has executed paid paternity leave for employees, hired over 70 new employees for the U.S., U.K. and Canada offices and helped to reinforce and communicate Vectorworks' core values of inclusion, balance, collaboration and innovation. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she also successfully oversaw the transition of all three company offices to full-time remote work in less than one business day, implemented several pandemic-friendly employee engagement activities and transitioned company training and development opportunities to a new virtual environment.
"After such a remarkable year and a half tackling great adversity, I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this achievement," said Vectorworks Chief Executive Officer Dr. Biplab Sarkar. "Tania is a dedicated champion of our employees and a leader by example of the culture at Vectorworks."
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.
"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our December 8 virtual awards ceremony."
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Creating intuitive software since 1985, we've become the preeminent software built to manage the entire design process. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
