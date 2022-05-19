Eight Winners Provided with Free Vectorworks Spotlight Licenses.
COLUMBIA, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its sixth year as a Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) sponsor, global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. is delighted to announce the winners of this year's regional awards. KCACTF is a national theater program involving 18,000 students from colleges and universities across the country.
KCACTF held eight regional festivals virtually this year, providing students across the country the chance to not only showcase their outstanding productions but also take part in a wide range of professional development opportunities in all areas of theater.
"The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival celebrates accomplishments and achievements for theatrical works produced on university campuses," said Val Winkelman, KCACTF national chair of design, technology, and management. "We are extremely grateful that one of our valued sponsors, Vectorworks, provides an opportunity to support students and further their academic training by providing a heightened educational experience to use cutting edge technology and the ability to get a head start on their professional career path."
For the sixth year in a row, Vectorworks partnered with KCACTF to help encourage and support students in the Design, Technology, and Management (DTM) industry by awarding each student winner with a free professional license of Vectorworks Spotlight 2022.
Winners were chosen for their design quality, effectiveness, originality, innovation, and visual presentation techniques.
Congratulations to this year's winners:
Region 1
Emily Goyette, Dean College for "I Hate Hamlet."
Region 2
Christina Tyree, Muskingum University for "Anne of Green Gables."
Region 3
Trey Eikleberry, Wayne State University for "Everybody."
Region 4
Paul Sullivan, Mississippi State University for "Banner: A Sea Turtle Saga" (Lighting Design).
Region 5
Lexie Cruz, University of Minnesota Duluth for "Bare: A Pop Opera" (Lighting Design).
Region 6
Meagan Woodard, Texas Tech University for "Spring Awakening."
Region 7
Julianne Bodner, University of Oregon for "Company" and "Woyzeck."
Region 8
Elisabeth Goulding, Brigham Young University for "Illusionary Tales: The Turn of the Screw."
"These students exemplify the future of entertainment design, and we at Vectorworks are proud to both celebrate their achievements and offer an additional tool to assist them in their future careers," said Vectorworks Academic Marketing Program Specialist Jennifer Hart. "By providing each award winner access to Vectorworks Spotlight, it's our hope they will continue to innovate, contribute to the industry and design without limits."
"It's such an honor to receive this award for my region," said Region 7 award recipient Julianne Bodner. "This will greatly help in my journey to becoming a better designer and I'm immensely grateful to Vectorworks for supporting students in this way."
To learn more about Vectorworks' support for the academic community, visit vectorworks.net/education.
About KCACTF
The purpose of the KCACTF presentation and response is to provide outstanding student designers and technicians with the opportunity to showcase their work at regional festivals, where they will receive valuable feedback from professionals working in the field. Awards are presented for designs and other allied crafts appraised based on quality, effectiveness, originality, innovation, and visual presentation techniques.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
