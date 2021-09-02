VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velvet Code, founder of So Fierce Music, the international 2SLGBTQIA+ entertainment company, today announces the creation of a non-profit organization, YOU DO YOU Foundation that will assist struggling 2SLGBTQIA+ / QBIPOC musicians in need.
The YOU DO YOU Foundation is a non-profit organization with a simple mandate. Empowering struggling 2SLGBTQIA+/QBIPOC musicians and youth to prosper creatively beyond their current means or capabilities.
The YOU DO YOU Foundation believe that assisting underprivileged and financially compromised 2SLGBTQIA+ musicians through the arts is a vital factor in supporting artists who may need a helping hand on their road to wellness. Using the creative process of music as a healing tool, YOU DO YOU will assist by providing the musical means to help develop and grow a healthy emotional and mental state of being, thus enabling 2SLGBTQIA+ artists to be their best true and healthy selves.
YOU DO YOU Foundation will provide direct access to music producers, songwriters and videographers who are willing to extend their services to give these artists a better chance at success.
Founder Velvet Code says: "Music is an important element of human expression. The YOU DO YOU Foundation aims to create a safe space for artists who struggle with mental health, homelessness, financial hardships, marginalization and discrimination, and who need music to aid in their recovery, to future proof them for a better life."
Velvet Code is also the founder of So Fierce Music, a 2SLGBTQIA+ inclusive international entertainment services company for music artists marginalized and disadvantaged by the mainstream music industry because of gender or sexual identity. So Fierce Music will be the first corporate sponsor partnership of the YOU DO YOU Foundation.
Funding for YOU DO YOU Foundation initiatives will be provided through a combined pool of private and corporate funding, donations, and grants. For more information, please email: contact@youdoyoufoundation.org
ABOUT VELVET CODE:
Velvet Code (he/they/them) is an International award-winning genderfluid Electronic Music DJ, producer, songwriter, radio show host and label owner from Toronto, Canada.
During their 15 year career in the music industry, Velvet has worked with notable artists and songwriters Wendy Starland, Mark Saunders and Taylor Swift, while collaborating with up-and-coming artists from all around the world. At the start of 2020, Velvet was chosen to be a part of Lady Gaga's remix team, with notable remixes of Stupid Love and Sour Candy.
Later that same year, Velvet Code launched So Fierce Music, now with a talented roster of 30+ up and coming 2SLGBTQIA+ artists including drag recording artists who are destined for mainstream success. Velvet is also the host of a house and nu-disco mixshow called Rise to the Rhythm which airs weekly on 42 radio stations around the world including Gaydio, Virgin Pride, and Clubland UK.
For more information about Velvet Code, visit: https://velvetcode.com
For more information about YOU DO YOU Foundation, visit https://youdoyoufoundation.org or contact Barb Snelgrove (megamouthmedia consulting): megamouthmedia1@gmail.com | Cell: 1+ 604.838.2272
megamouthmedia consulting is a Vancouver, Canada based boutique PR Agency specializing in non-profit, arts and culture and LGBTQ+ marketing. We provide content, source your demographics and design and tailor multi-tiered media campaigns that maximize results. megamouthmedia has helped both large and small organizations/individuals enhance their brand and promotions with attention to detail, award winning creative designs and publicity sourcing.
