Vena, makers of stylish, functional, and protective mobile cases and accessories, today announced the latest addition to the highly acclaimed vCommute and vArmor case lines for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones. The tactile and versaltive phone cases are now available on Vena's website.
"We're proud to offer the protectiveness and utility of the vCommute and vArmor case lines to users of the new Galaxy S22 phones," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. "Our top-rated cases go through rigorous research and development to ensure that our customers are always provided with the highest quality cases on the market."
Smartphone Cases
Vena's patented wallet case vCommute line is an exceptional pairing of style and protection – making this case "the one that gets it all done." The Vena vCommute phone case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 features:
- Design combines functionality and protection with a kickstand that folds up to 3 different positions/angles
- Hidden card slot can securely store up to 3 cards (IDs, credit or debit cards, or transit cards)
- Multi-angle magnetic lock stand to watch videos at desired angles.
- Military grade drop protection with CornerGuard® technology that meets military drop-test standards
- Compatible with magnetic car phone mount
- Samsung Pay and Google Pay compatibility
- Precise cutouts and tactile buttons designed to maintain the same great tactile feedback from your phone's buttons
- Limited Lifetime Warranty
Vena vCommute Wallet Case (MSRP $49.99) for
- Samsung Galaxy S22 in Space Gray/Black
- Samsung Galaxy S2 Plus in Space Gray/Black
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Space Gray/Black
Order now on Venaproducts.com for 50% off with code 50Galaxy22 through February 28, 2022.
The Vena vArmor holster case is the toughest of them all, offering "max protection and max toughness." This unique, co-molded protective holster case features:
- A rugged and durable design that exceeds military standard for drop protection
- A detachable belt clip holster that swivels 360 degrees for those looking for the convenience of clipping to a belt or backpack
- Slim and lightweight features for minimal bulk
- Wireless charging, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay compatibility
- Limited Lifetime Warranty
Vena vArmor Holster Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (MSRP $49.99) | Space Gray/Black
Order now on Venaproducts.com for 50% off with code 50Galaxy22 through February 28, 2022.
Vena's products are built to last featuring a raised bezel design to protect the screen and camera from scratches, as well as military-grade drop protection to disperse the force from impact throughout the case with CornerGuard® technology. In addition to its vCommute line of wallet cases and vArmor holster line, Vena offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Apple, Samsung and Google devices. Vena provides 24/7 customer support, limited lifetime warranty, and free standard shipping to the United States, U.K,. and Canada.
About Vena Products
Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist and chic appearance.
Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information on Vena's products and accessories, visit the company website or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
