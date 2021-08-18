ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vena, makers of stylish, functional, and protective mobile cases and accessories, today announced the latest addition to its fan-favorite vCommute and vArmor lines for the recently announced Google Pixel 5A with 5G. The all-in-one, affordable wallet case and durable, rugged holster case are now available for purchase on Vena's website and Amazon for $49.99 and $34.99, respectively.
As a top-rated choice across previous Google Pixel phone models, Vena's patented wallet case vCommute line is an exceptional pairing of style and protection – making this case "the one that gets it all done." Made from dual-layer polycarbonate (PC) and shock-absorbing thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), the patented cardholder case for the Pixel 5A with 5G features:
- A hidden card slot that stores up to three cards and doesn't interfere with Google Pay, concealing personal information and reducing the bulk from carrying an additional wallet
- A leather flap doubling as a kickstand that folds up in three different positions, optimizing viewing content at a user's desired angle
- Metal plates incorporated in the flap for compatibility with magnetic car phone mounts, offering users effortless hands free use
- Precision cut-outs and tactile buttons, providing easy access to all ports, buttons and features of the phone
- Military-grade drop protection with CornerGuard® Technology
As a current favorite among iPhone users, the brand is also expanding its vArmor line to the Google Pixel series for the very first time. The Vena vArmor holster case is the toughest of them all, offering "max protection and max toughness." This unique, co-molded protective holster case features:
- A rugged and durable design that exceeds military standard for drop protection
- A belt clip holster for those looking for the convenience of clipping to a belt or backpack
- Slim and lightweight features for minimal bulk
- Wireless charging and Google Pay compatibility
"Vena's vCommute line has repeatedly been a fan-favorite for wallet cases, and we're proud to now extend that same state-of-the-art design to new owners of the Google Pixel 5A with 5G," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. "With the additional expansion of our vArmor line, Vena reaffirms its commitment to design products inspired by our customers that suit all walks of life."
Vena's products are built to last – featuring raised bezel to protect the screen and camera from scratches, as well as military-grade drop protection to disperse the force from impact throughout the case with CornerGuard® Technology. In addition to its vCommute line of wallet cases and vArmor holster line, Vena offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Google, Apple and Android devices, with 24/7 free customer support, limited lifetime warranty and free standard shipping to the United States, U.K. and Canada.
For more information on Vena's vCommute and vArmor line, or the brand's other products and accessories, visit the company website
About Vena Products
Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist and chic appearance.
Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information visit the company website or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
