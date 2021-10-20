ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vena, makers of stylish, functional, and protective mobile cases and accessories, today announced the latest addition to the highly acclaimed vCommute case line for the recently announced Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The versatile and affordable wallet case is now available for pre-order on Vena's website.
As a top-rated choice across previous Google Pixel phone models, Vena's patented wallet case vCommute line is an exceptional pairing of style and protection. "The vCommute Wallet Case is a real looker that can stand out from the crowd of similar-looking Pixel 5a accessories," said a recent review from top tech news outlet Digital Trends. "But the real draw here is undoubtedly the wallet section. Neatly hidden within a rear compartment, the vCommute can store credit or debit cards, spare cash, and even travel cards, hence the name."
Made from dual-layer polycarbonate (PC) and shock-absorbing thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), the patented cardholder case for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro features:
- A hidden card slot that stores up to three cards and doesn't interfere with Google Pay or wireless charging, concealing personal information and reducing the bulk from carrying an additional wallet
- A leather flap doubling as a kickstand that folds up in three different positions, optimizing viewing content at a user's desired angle
- Metal plates incorporated in the flap for compatibility with magnetic car phone mounts, offering users effortless hands free use
- Military-grade drop protection with CornerGuard® Technology that disperses the force from shock and impact throughout the case.
- Precision cut-outs and tactile buttons, providing easy access to all ports, buttons and features of the phone
Vena vCommute Wallet Case for Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (MSRP $49.99)
Order now on Venaproducts.com for 50% off through November 7.
- Google Pixel 6 in Space Gray/Black at https://bit.ly/vCommutePixel6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro in Space Gray/Black at https://bit.ly/vCommutePixel6Pro
"With recent coverage and reviews demonstrating the high quality of our vCommute line, we are pleased to provide users of the new Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with this top-rated phone case line that truly has it all," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. "The vCommute Wallet case is a perfect testament to Vena's dedication in providing our customers with the highest grade of protective phone cases."
Vena offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Google, Apple, and other Android devices, with 24/7 free customer support, limited lifetime warranty, and free standard shipping to the United States, U.K., and Canada.
Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist and chic appearance.
Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information on Vena's products and accessories, visit the company website or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
