LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VenewLive, the livestreaming platform powered by Kiswe, is partnering with HYBE to host 21st century pop icons BTS' live-stream concert 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' on Oct. 24 at 6:30pm KST. The virtual show will celebrate BTS' latest chart-topping single, 'Permission to Dance,' along with highly anticipated performances of the group's fan-favorite hits.
This is the latest collaborative effort between HYBE, BTS, and VenewLive since online fan meeting, 'BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO,' which amassed over 1.33 million concurrent viewers worldwide.
Broadcast from Seoul using Kiswe's "Multiview" live streaming technology, 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE,' will bring BTS' unique brand of positive energy to audiences around the world on Oct. 24.
Audiences will enjoy an interactive concert experience that leverages visual features such as 4K resolution and Multiview, as well as special fan engagement elements. Users will be able to customize their own viewing experience, choosing between six different camera angles. BTS is also offering an exclusive soundcheck rehearsal of the concert to viewers who purchase a "Sound Check Streaming" ticket.
The concert follows BTS' recent appearance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly as South Korea's "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture," where they delivered a speech followed by 'Permission to Dance' performance at the United Nations.
More information about the concert can be found on the Weverse App, Weverse Shop or VenewLive.
About BTS
BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in less than a year, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
About HYBE
HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is an entertainment lifestyle platform company that innovates the music industry under the mission "We believe in music." The company was listed on the KOSPI Market of Korea Exchange (KRX) in October 2020. HYBE has established its business ventures in entertainment lifestyle upon three pillars. The label division brings creatives centered around music and artists such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and ZICO. Solution operates specialized business units for video content, IP, learning and games. The platform division connects and expands all of HYBE's contents and services. Based on organic operations and synergies created in each field, HYBE aims to create top-notch content, expand fan experience, and make a difference for anyone who enjoys music-based entertainment lifestyle.
About VenewLive
VenewLive is a Digital Live Streaming Platform, powered by Kiswe, that delivers a unique, immersive experience to global music fans, expanding viewership beyond physical venues. Multiview technology enlivens the artists' performances, delivering on-stage magic and energy to fans virtually. Through digital interactive features, the fans will feel seen and valued by the artists and enjoy a collective viewing experience with other fans. Learn more at http://www.venewlive.com
About Kiswe
Kiswe is the interactive video company that links content owners directly with their global audiences. With its world-class Cloud Video Engine, Kiswe has delivered the world's largest digital pay-per-view events and serves the largest sports, media, and entertainment companies with its production, content distribution, and direct audience data solutions. Kiswe is leading the video 2.0 revolution with its interactive video technology, where audiences both consume and contribute to live digital content. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul, Hasselt and Singapore. Learn more at http://www.kiswe.com.
Media Contact
Cassady Nordeen, VenewLive, +1 (718) 644-0273, cassady@purposenorthamerica.com
SOURCE VenewLive