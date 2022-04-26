Vengreso Takes the 2022 Global Excellence Award for Most Outstanding Virtual Sales Training Provider.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acquisition International has announced Vengreso, a digital sales training and consulting service provider, as the winner of the 2022 Global Excellence Award for Most Outstanding Virtual Sales Training Provider.
Now in its fifth year, the Global Excellence Awards are the flagship program of Acquisition International magazine, a digital business publication with an international circulation of 108,500+ corporate professionals and C-level decision-makers. This award program was launched in 2016 to showcase the companies and individuals that are committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries.
The recipients of the Global Excellence Awards were selected through a merit-based system, via research carried out by the Acquisition International team. Recipients were assessed against multiple relevant criteria, including company performance over a given period of time, expertise within the industry, sector or region, previous accolades won, and client testimonials or recommendations.
The judges found that Vengreso had a significant amount of achievements and a clear commitment to innovation.
"We are so proud to have won this amazing award. It's a big achievement for our company and our team," said Mario Martinez Jr., CEO, and Founder of Vengreso. "We have worked hard to develop our virtual sales training programs that help sellers prospect better, book more meetings, grow the sales pipeline, and close more deals. We look forward to seeing how much more our virtual sales programs can help sellers achieve increased opportunities for continued success."
About Vengreso
Vengreso teaches, consults, and practices digital selling strategies trusted by B2B brands such as Proofpoint, Seismic, Woodruff-Sawyer, Juniper Networks, and others who partner with Vengreso to help their sales teams create more sales conversations and increase their sales pipeline. Vengreso teaches B2B sales reps to engage the buyer through the PVC Sales Method: personalization, value, and call-to-action. Their Modern Sales Mastery™ program includes Digital Sales Leadership Mastery, LinkedIn Sales Mastery, Video Sales Mastery, and more.
Learn more at https://vengreso.com
About Acquisition International
Acquisition International is a monthly magazine brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate news and reporting. They aim to inform and shape the global corporate conversation through a combination of high-quality editorial, rigorous research, and an experienced and dedicated network of advisors, experts, and contributors. Acquisition International launched in 2010 and has, over the years, evolved into a business title that professionals rely on to bring them the business knowledge, insight, and news they need. Each month the magazine is circulated to in excess of 108,500 professionals, including top-tier managers, investment professionals, business advisors, and service providers.
Learn more at https://www.acquisition-international.com/
