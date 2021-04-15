LOGAN, Utah, Apr. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Paranoid Fan, known for its mapping solutions and experiences, announces the launch of a new solution for on-campus food delivery. Students on campus, starting with Utah State University, will be able to go to paranoidfan.com to place delivery orders from on-campus eateries and grocery stores to dorms, resident halls and campus apartments.
Paranoid Fan's delivery team will run orders from point-to-point on demand. Additionally, students can utilize their dining cards to facilitate the transactions.
The idea for maps and hyper-local commerce was first conceived by Paranoid Fan founder, Agustin Gonzalez, at the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Paranoid Fan is a venture-back startup based in Dallas, Texas with investments from TechStars and AB InBev's investment and innovation group, ZX Ventures.
"Dining Services is excited to announce our partnership with Paranoid Fan! We are always looking for ways to improve and add value to our services, and implementing a delivery system for students, faculty, and staff on-campus with the possibility of using housing meal plans is a great way to make our services more convenient for everybody," said Utah State
University, Dining Services Director, Alan Andersen.
The rise of the pandemic created a challenge for our sports fans and in-game hospitality. Paranoid Fan launched its mobile concession delivery platform this last football season at Maverik Stadium. The reaction of fast delivery and the safety protocols were exactly what fans were looking for during our limited attendance games. The team assembled an
energetic group of runners, and with the touch of a button fans could order food from their seat, coining the term #FanRun.
"We are extremely excited to work with Utah State University. From the initial idea to full-scale deployment, our platform is now becoming a lifestyle experience that combines the college campus community and sports fandom into one. Today, on our technology you can order food and get groceries delivered to you anywhere on campus,"said Agustin Gonzalez, Paranoid Fan, CEO.
Media Contact
Agustin Gonzalez, Paranoid Fan, +1 469-265-8841, ag@paranoidfan.com
SOURCE Paranoid Fan