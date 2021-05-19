NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vestorly, a venture-funded, AI-driven content curation company, has developed a new marketing program driven by increased interest in content curation.
Content is a marketer's best multitasking tool. It can be repurposed to solve business challenges such as increasing engagement, brand awareness, and client communication. The challenge is that a marketing team needs time to discover, filter, and curate content that is both relevant and personalized to the target audience. This can be daunting and can consume significant resources.
Vestorly's white-glove content curation program - Get Started With Content Curation - eliminates all of this hassle and delivers the right content all the time. "Our team knows content curation inside and out and can effectively curate and personalize content from anywhere in the world through our AI-driven content management engine," says Ralph Pahlmeyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Vestorly. "Enterprises are recognizing that content marketing is essential, and they place a high value in getting curated content inventory delivered directly to their marketing teams. Our new white-glove curation program was developed exactly for this purpose".
Vestorly's white-glove content curation program is a perfect solution for companies that need a reliable source of intelligently curated content, for companies that need streams of content inventory to feed their marketing campaigns, and for companies that want to evaluate Vestorly's content curation solutions before committing to full integration into their own platforms.
The program is quick to set up and offers an inexpensive, low-risk method to leverage content effectively. Companies will receive the following benefits when signing up for the Get Started With Content Curation program:
A Vestorly account set up with the company's branding and information.
A daily feed of 5 curated articles based on their editorial curation guidelines to publish on social media, blogs, or websites.
Corresponding titles, comments, and hashtags for each article.
A dedicated Vestorly content curation account specialist.
Weekly reports of content usage.
"Marketing teams are increasingly looking for full-service solutions to free up time within their own marketing departments to handle the demands of content marketing and personalization. Vestorly's white-glove Curation as a Service program is almost a no-brainer to jumpstart these efforts for enterprise and SMB's alike," states Joel Goobich, Vestorly's Head of Sales & Marketing. "By trusting the content curation experts at Vestorly, you never have to worry if your content is up to par. You'll receive content that not only meets your curation needs but far exceeds them."
About Vestorly
Vestorly, founded in 2012, is a technology company whose award-winning AI-driven Content Management Engine curates and personalizes content from anywhere in the world. It unleashes the power of machine learning and natural language processing to leverage content across different business activities. Vestorly's content engine combines content marketing and content management's primary components to intelligently curate original, third-party and licensed content. Through the three pistons of intelligent content curation, content discovery, content filtering, and content personalization Vestorly increases product engagement, lead generation, and brand awareness for major brands and publishers. The AI-driven software is offered to enterprises in three primary product offerings: an integrated and seamless API solution for existing marketing and business automation platforms, an intelligent content discovery and curation engine, and a popular white-glove content curation service.
