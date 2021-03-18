NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vestorly, a venture-funded AI-driven content curation company, announced today the launch of its new website that includes a full rebranding, an easy to navigate pathway to product solutions, a trove of case studies, and an expanded library of content-related resources. The new website highlights the core value proposition of Vestorly: a robust platform for leveraging content effectively across an entire organization to increase engagement and drive business growth.
"The launch of our new website represents a coming-out event for Vestorly, as we have successfully transitioned our business focus to the enterprise space," says Ralph Pahlmeyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Vestorly. "Enterprises recognize that leveraging content through intelligent curation is a must-have resource in their technology stack. Our new website was developed to begin the conversation with these prospective clients. Vestorly is well-positioned to leverage its technology to drive content personalization for organizations of all types.
Vestorly's new website provides a pathway of discovery for its core product solutions that include; Content Hub, API Content Integration, White-Glove Curation, Email Personalization, Content Compliance, and Content Marketing Automation. Each solution is supported by a library of Use Case, Case Study and How-To Video resources that provide a deep understanding of the expansive scope of the business challenges that can be solved with Vestorly.
The new website offers the audience an easy option to request additional information and to sign up for a live product demo of Vestorly's award-winning software.
About Vestorly
Vestorly, founded in 2012, is a technology company whose award-winning AI-driven Content Management Engine unleashes the power of machine learning and natural language processing to leverage content across different business activities. Vestorly combines the primary components of content marketing and content management together to intelligently curate original and third-party content. It does three things exceptionally well: content discovery, content filtering, and content personalization. These deliver product engagement, lead generation, and brand awareness for major brands and publishers. The AI-driven software is offered to enterprises in three primary product offerings: an integrated and seamless API solution for existing marketing and business automation platforms, an intelligent content discovery and curation engine, and a popular white-glove content curation service.
For more information, contact Joel Goobich: joel@vestorly.com
Joel Goobich, Vestorly, 7703613612, joel@vestorly.com
