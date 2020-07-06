DENVER, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran CNBC producer, Matthew Quayle, co-creator of "Squawk Box" and "Squawk on the Street," has been honored by his peers as a 2020 Business News Visionary.
Quayle is one of 52 prominent business and financial journalists recognized for their transformative contributions to the profession.
His oral history and profile are available at www.NewsLuminaries.com and will be featured in a commemorative book to be published next year.
"Thanks in large part to Matt Quayle, Squawk Box reigns today as the longest-running business show on cable television, and Squawk on the Street has bragging rights as the first financial news program to originate live, during market hours, from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange," said Dean Rotbart, chair and editor-in-chief of the Business News Visionary Awards.
Among the innovations that Quayle and his CNBC colleagues introduced were "unscripted" anchors and correspondents reporting breaking financial news in real-time; dispatching Maria Bartiromo to the NYSE to be the first journalist regularly to report live from the trading floor; and recruiting superstar investor, Warren Buffett, for multiple, on-air, three-hour, commercial-free master classes on investing.
Quayle joined CNBC as an intern while he was still in college. He knew next to nothing about business and investing, journalism, or television production. But he recognized an opportunity when it arose, and he seized it, as he has throughout his nearly 30-year career with CNBC.
"Perhaps an established broadcast journalist could have accomplished all that Matt has achieved at CNBC," Rotbart acknowledged. "Still, it's likely that Matt's fresh perspective on creating and producing financial news for television allowed him to be the extraordinary innovator that he became," Rotbart added.
In his oral history, Quayle credits many of his CNBC colleagues – both those working behind the scenes and in front of the camera – for mentoring him and serving as role models. Most notable was Mark Haines, the founding anchor of "Squawk Box," who worked at the network for 22 years before his death in 2011.
"Mark was brilliant, and Mark is the one I credit for teaching me almost everything I know about television," Quayle states. "He was the perfect person to be [our] quarterback."
The Business News Visionary Awards are a continuation of the Business News Luminary Awards, which, in 2000, honored the 100 top business and financial journalists of the 20th century.
"The goal of this project extends beyond the celebration of the specific men and women who are profiled," noted Terri Thompson, who introduces each visionary's oral history.
"It is also to educate the public about the high standards to which these and so many other dedicated journalists have adhered and to offer a proven playbook for other journalists and journalism students to follow," she says. Thompson is the former director of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University.
Rotbart is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning financial journalist, a former columnist with The Wall Street Journal, and a news entrepreneur. He, along with a panel of more than two dozen distinguished nominating judges – including past award recipients and top business news organization editors and reporters – is responsible for the selection of the 2020 class of honorees.
