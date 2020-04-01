LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standup comic, writer and producer David A. Arnold provides his fans a little comic relief and another show to binge watch with his new Netflix special, FAT BALLERINA.
Arnold returns home to Cleveland, and shares his funny POV on life, relationships, and family to an enthusiastic hometown crowd. Out of the writer's room and back on stage, the seasoned comic/comedy writer brings his home-spun humor to Netflix, in his first special, talking about everything from making a living doing nothing to how making plans for a divorce ultimately saved his marriage.
The special, FAT BALLERINA, was filmed at the Cleveland Improv. It's executive produced by Hollywood powerhouses comic Kevin Hart and manager Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Manor House Entertainment. FAT BALLERINA is one of the most popular and trending selections, streaming on Netflix!
"As a standup comic who's been hitting the road and tickling the funny bones of fans for many years, I am excited to showcase my comedy prowess on Netflix to a larger and broader audience," said Arnold. "Now, folks can experience my brand of comedy, up close and personal, in the comforts of their home."
ABOUT DAVID A. ARNOLD
A standup comic, actor and writer, David is a triple threat in the world of comedy. As a comedian, he has performed all around the country, tickling the funny bones of audiences near and far. He's made numerous tv appearances and appeared in a plethora of comedy shows and specials, including DEF COMEDY JAM, SHAQ'S ALL STAR COMEDY TOUR, BET's COMIC VIEW and Comedy Central's LAFFAPALOOZA as well as the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Arnold is set to headline the Deon Cole and Friends Comedy Show at the 2020 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. In addition, he's joined the T. D. Jakes Presents "A Time to Laugh" Comedy Tour.
Arnold has made his mark as a tv writer, and recently served as a producer on Netflix's Emmy-nominated reboot series, FULLER HOUSE.
For more about Arnold, visit www.DavidAArnold.com.
